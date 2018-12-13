Berlin hosts first meeting of Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Germany

Berlin hosts first meeting of Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first meeting of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Germany has been held in Berlin, AZERTAC reports.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Ramin Hasanov emphasized the objectives and tasks set by President Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijani diaspora. He highlighted the activity of diaspora in Germany.

Ambassador Hasanov expressed his confidence that the establishment of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Germany will contribute to the improvement of diaspora's work.

Chairman of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis Yashar Musayev noted the importance of coordinating the work of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations.

News.Az

News.Az