Best altcoins to buy now as Ethereum nears $4K - Solana (SOL), Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Remittix (RTX)

+ ↺ − 16 px

As Ethereum's price nears $4,000, many investors are looking for the best altcoins to buy now. Because of this, investors are starting to look to other promising tokens, such as Solana (SOL), Pepe Coin (PEPE), and Remittix (RTX).

Ethereum's surge towards $4,000

Ethereum is currently around $3,816. Analysts, including Lark Davis, predict that Ethereum could pass $4,000, which could trigger more price increase. However, there are also concerns about the price’s ability to break this resistance, with key support levels at the 20-day EMA around $3,600 and the 50-day EMA at $3,300.

source: @TheCryptoLark on X

For those looking for the best altcoin to buy now, Ethereum remains a good choice, especially if it can pass $4,000. However, many investors are also diversifying their portfolios into other altcoins that could offer faster profits.

Solana: A potential bounce from $172

Solana (SOL) has experienced some price changes recently. Currently trading around $170, Solana price has shown promising signs of a potential recovery, especially after a significant reduction in token balances on centralized exchanges, which suggests fewer tokens are available for immediate selling.

The formation of a golden cross is another bullish signal for Solana. If the price can stay above $160 and can pass $176, Solana could make its way back toward $200. This recovery is supported by a steady institutional interest in Solana's ecosystem, and analysts are optimistic about its long-term potential.

source: TradingView

Pepe Coin (PEPE): Whale activity could fuel a big move

Pepe Coin (PEPE) has been experiencing a lot of ups and downs recently, with its price around $0.00001082. Despite this, the token's recovery is showing promise, with significant whale activity fueling the price action. According to on-chain data, 2.53 trillion PEPE tokens were transferred in large transactions in the past few days, indicating strong interest from large investors.

source: TradingView

PEPE is currently consolidating at a critical support level, which has historically been a point of strong rallies. If the price can hold at this support level, PEPE could make a move back towards its previous high, and possibly even further.

Remittix (RTX): The Hidden Gem for Explosive Growth

Remittix (RTX) stands out as an underrated altcoin with massive potential for growth. Remittix is a PayFi solution designed to facilitate seamless cross-border crypto payments. It allows users to send crypto directly to bank accounts, making it highly practical in real-world applications. So far, Remittix has raised over $18.3 million through the sale of more than 584 million tokens at $0.0895 each.

Key reasons why Remittix stands out:

Seamless crypto-to-bank transfers with low fees

40% token bonus for early users

Real-world applications in cross-border payments

Q3 wallet beta launch with live payment features

Active $250K giveaway and 20% referral rewards

Final thoughts: Diversify with Ethereum, Solana, PEPE, and Remittix

As Ethereum nears the critical $4,000 mark, it remains one of the best altcoins to buy now, but there are other altcoins like Solana, Pepe Coin, and Remittix that offer significant growth potential. As Remittix prepares for its wallet launch, it stands out as a top crypto for 2025 with its unique PayFi solution.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az