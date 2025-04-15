Best crypto to buy now for long-term gains: Projects with real utility in 2025

Best crypto to buy now for long-term gains: Projects with real utility in 2025

This year started with a bang but was followed by plenty of problematic periods for the crypto market. Bitcoin is slowly starting to recover, and despite its modest increase —currently only 1.26%, according to CoinMarketCap—it is expected to hit a new all-time high by the end of the year.

Investments will overflow to altcoins as well, so portfolio diversification is even more important at this point. This article will cover the best cryptos to buy now for long-term gains, so let’s shed some light on the utility that investors can benefit from!

Best Cryptos To Buy Now With Real Utility

When choosing the best cryptos to buy now, utility is the most important element determining the long-term potential to bring gains. Taking that into consideration, we have made a list of the projects that investors should focus on:

Solaxy ($SOLX) BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) Mind of Pepe ($MIND) Best Wallet ($BEST) SUBBD ($SUBBD)

Let’s explore deeper why these are the best cryptos to buy now!

Solaxy ($SOLX) - The Best Crypto to Buy Now For Long Term Gains

Investors looking for cryptos with real utility poised to bring long-term gains shouldn’t look past Solaxy ($SOLX). This highly appealing project is making waves on the market with its presale, which is close to the $30 million milestone.

The main reason for its popularity is that it aims to resolve the issues that Solana struggles with when the number of transactions increases. That is usually the time when problems with finalizing transactions become a reality.

On the other hand, Solaxy aims to offload the transactions to the Solana Layer 2, which will enable a glitch-free experience. The presale is quickly approaching its end, which is why investors are rushing to secure their $SOLX tokens.

Visit the Solaxy ($SOLX) presal

2) BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) - The Meme Coin Closely Tied To Bitcoin’s Success

The value of Bitcoin is slowly going up, and Arthur Hayes, the BitMEX co-founder, predicts that it may reach $250k by the end of the year. This is precisely why many investors now feel drawn to BTC Bull ($BTCBULL).

This interesting meme coin is closely tied to Bitcoin’s price increases because that is when the $BTCBULL tokens will be burned. The burning mechanisms will be triggered once Bitcoin's price hits $125k, $175k, or $200k. On the other hand, the airdrops with real BTC rewards will be triggered when BTC achieves $150k, $200k, or $250k.

The unique combination of meme coin vibes with real rewards that investors can rely on is bound to bring serious gains once the crypto market recovery intensifies. The $BTCBULL presale raised over $4,6 million, confirming this project's growing popularity.

Visit the BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) presale

3) Mind of Pepe ($MIND) - Meme Coin Using The Power of Hive-Mind Analysis

Artificial intelligence has been entering an increasing number of spheres and has found its way to the crypto market. Mind of Pepe ($MIND) attracts investors looking for ways to make investing easier and more rewarding.

Mind of Pepe channels the power of Al and presents a unique Al agent that can evolve by itself. Not only is it capable of learning and growing, but it also has the power to analyze the market to deliver investors insights that can help them improve their investing strategy.

The community of $MIND supporters is constantly increasing as more people realize how useful it can be for accumulating gains. Almost $8 million has been raised in the $MIND presale, so investors are encouraged to join before it concludes.

Visit the Mind of Pepe ($MIND) presale

4) Best Wallet ($BEST) - Key Element in Securing the Best Cryptos to Buy Now

As many analysts predicted, the crypto market is bound to recover in the following period. The projects we mentioned earlier are poised to explode, but Best Wallet ($BEST) is the essential element that investors need to complete their investing journey.

The crypto wallet market is currently worth more than $10 billion and is anticipated to be worth between $45 billion and $95 billion by 2032. By investing in Best Wallet now, early investors can enjoy its growth and its features. Some of them are early access to new presales, news, memes, and more.

The $BEST token is its essential element, and it is currently available at an affordable price in the presale, which is progressing very quickly. Over $11,6 million has been raised to this point, so investors who haven’t joined are advised to participate before it ends.

Visit the Best Wallet ($BEST) presale

5) SUBBD ($SUBBD) - Al-driven Hub Improving the Interaction of Creators and Fans

SUBBD ($SUBBD) is changing how content creators work on their content. With Al's help, the content creation process can be much easier and more rewarding.

SUBBD introduces the Al personal assistant, which can reduce the time spent responding to user requests and enable content creators to use the time for something else. The Al technology also makes creating an online persona and content linked to it simple. This means that content creators can earn without being in the spotlight themselves.

The $SUBBD token is currently very affordable and is being offered to investors in a rapidly progressing presale. In just a few days, this presale raised more than $160k, and it is expected to speed up soon.

Visit the SUBBD ($SUBBD) presale

Secure The Best Cryptos to Buy Now To Enjoy Long-Term Gains

The crypto market is not recovering as quickly as the investors would like, but nonetheless, the change is coming. $SOLX, $BTCBULL, $MIND, $BEST, and $SUBBD are already recognized as the best cryptos to buy now, as their features are bound to bring long-term gains to the early supporters.

During their presale phase, they are available at an affordable price, which means investors can get the best value for their money. The future looks bright for these projects, so investors looking for promising cryptos shouldn’t overlook them.

