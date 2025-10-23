Bethesda unveils Fallout 4 anniversary edition, coming to Nintendo Switch 2

+ ↺ − 16 px

During Fallout Day, Bethesda announced the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, launching on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on November 10, 2025.

The game will also debut on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, marking Fallout 4’s first appearance on a Nintendo console, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition — designed to coincide with the post-apocalyptic role-playing game’s 10th anniversary — contains the six official add-ons and over 150 pieces of Creation Club content. Creations (user created content) arrive in Fallout 4 via a brand new in-game Creations menu, which will make it easy for players to find and download the new content on PC and console.

The six official expansions included are the Far Harbor, Automatron, and Nuka-World story add-ons, and the Contraptions, Vault-Tec, and Wasteland Workshop add-ons. The Creation Club content includes unique weapons, power armor, Pip Boy paint jobs, and more. Bethesda teased some of the Creations in the works, including one that will bring a "slice of the Mojave Desert" to the Commonwealth, an escape room experience, and even a mind's eye version of your spouse voiced by the original actors you can interact with.

Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition will be available on Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Steam and PC. The Anniversary Upgrade comes to the same platforms, and players on Game Pass and PlayStation Plus will be able to access the DLCs and/or Creations content via two Upgrade options. It’s the latest version of Fallout 4 following last year’s big next-gen update, which was released following heightened interest in all things Fallout following the hugely popular Fallout TV show. Bethesda has said it will get around to releasing Fallout 5, but not before The Elder Scrolls 6 comes out.

