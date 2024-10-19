+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan” newspaper has published an article entitled “Biden's shameful legacy will be a stigma on the United States for years to come.” in response to the biased article by “The Washington Post”. News.Az reprints the article.

An article entitled “Another major climate conference helps a despotic regime” published in “The Washington Post” on October 16 contains false and slanderous claims against Azerbaijan. In this article, which aims to provide a response to these claims, we will try to demonstrate the despotic and bloodthirsty nature of the United States itself, and show the reasons behind its smear campaign against Azerbaijan.First of all, we should note that the US was pursuing a partly covert pro-Armenian policy until 2020, but switched to obvious and more sizable attacks on Azerbaijan after its victory in the Patriotic War and the restoration of its territorial integrity. The main trench of its anti-Azerbaijani campaign is the media, especially “The Washington Post”, a newspaper at the service of the White House. Only negative information can be found about this publication, which is the mouthpiece of the Democratic Party, an instrument of pressure spreading lies, slander and insults. Thousands of people ranging from former President D. Trump to senators, congressmen and governors of this country consider “The Washington Post” a source of fake news.Such ordered articles for “The Washington Post”, which specializes in publishing lies, insults and disinformation, are usually prepared in the US State Department. The recent appeal addressed to Secretary of State Blinken on behalf of 60 congressmen was also an appeal prepared by the State Department and sent to itself. Such articles and appeals are part of the information war unleashed by the US against Azerbaijan in the run-up to COP29.Let's briefly review the article. The target of “The Washington Post” is both the state of Azerbaijan and the international community.What is Azerbaijan accused of?“Seizing the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, displacing the ethnic Armenian population from its homeland...”“Destroying legal, political and civil institutions of the Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh...”“Describing the call of 60 US congressmen for an immediate and unconditional release of ethnic Armenians, hostages and prisoners of war as ‘disgusting’...”“23 well-known Armenian politicians are still imprisoned in Azerbaijan...”“Despite all demands, R. Vardanyan has not been released yet…”In a nutshell, the main question is about why Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. This annoys and worries the White House and the State Department so much that they have resorted to open hostility.Another source ordering the publication of such articles against Azerbaijan is the Armenian lobby. For example, as is the case in various institutions around the world, there are many Armenian journalists working for “The Washington Post”. One of them, David Ignatius, is remembered as someone who instigated a conflict between Turkish President R. T. Erdogan and Israeli President S. Peres in Davos.The family of R. Vardanyan, who is currently imprisoned in Azerbaijan, has a special place in the network of interests that complement each other in the smear campaign against Azerbaijan. Samantha Power, the head of USAID and a favorite of the Democratic Party and the Biden administration, is one of the proponents of separatist and criminal Ruben Vardanyan. Samantha Power, who was sacked from her job during the first presidential term of B. Obama and was elected to the board of trustees of the “Aurora” humanitarian foundation co-founded by her patron Ruben Vardanyan, has always been under the influence of the Armenian lobby. This person, who has been living in Yerevan for a long time, constantly promotes the far-fetched “Armenian genocide” issue at international events. USAID, whose mission is stated as “help from the American people to the world”, has allocated about 3.3 billion dollars to Armenia in the last few years and currently supports 22 projects.Ruben Vardanyan's business partner, Armenian billionaire Nubar Afeyan, also one of the co-founders of the “Aurora” foundation, is another person who has mobilized the Armenian diaspora to act against Azerbaijan. Coincidentally, a company called “Moderna” led by this person has long-standing cooperation with “The Washington Post”. Nubar Afeyan has acknowledged himself that he met with UN representatives and asked them to postpone COP29. He is making no secret of the fact that he is spending money to prevent many journalists and human rights champions from attending COP29.Of course, it was possible to ignore the ludicrous rubbish of “The Washington Post”. However, the interesting part of the matter is that at a time when the whole world is condemning the policy of the United States, when the electoral process in this country has become a source of mockery around the world, and when President Biden’s adventures have been memorized by all, they are sitting in a “glass house” and keep throwing stones at others.If Biden is asked, he might not even remember a country called Azerbaijan. He doesn’t take responsibility for the physical steps he takes, not to mention the determination of a state policy. People hold him by the arm, tell him to “take two steps to the right, one step to the left, and read the words on this paper”. If we were to compare him to L. Brezhnev, it will be a huge injustice. Leonid Ilyich was at least more lively, healthier and more sensible than his American counterpart.Biden, who spent two years of his four-year presidential term relaxing on the shores of the ocean, spent the other two years stirring up the world. It is hard to tell how history will remember his lack of reasoning and shaking hands with air, but his bloodthirsty policies and despotic steps that led countries and peoples to destruction will never be forgotten. The shameful legacy associated with Biden's name will haunt America for many years to come and become a vile stigma for it.His hands imbued in blood flowing in Iraq, Libya, Syria and other hotbeds, Biden is the main culprit for what is happening in Gaza and Lebanon today. He and his administration have created civil strife in various countries, killing thousands of people and destroying countries, and then, like in Afghanistan, leaving them to their own devices and running away. It is Biden and his administration that have led the state and people of Ukraine, where more than half of the population has become migrants and has been killed, to destruction. In a few months, they will probably leave Ukraine to the mercy of fate, just as they did in Afghanistan.But how did Biden get elected as president? The last time we witnessed this “achievement” of the US “democracy” and “fair election practice” was four years ago. D. Trump, who won the elections at the polling stations and on ballot papers, was defeated by mailed “votes” of unknown origin and source. The candidate who secured the greatest economic growth of the United States in the last three decades and won a fairly large electorate lost to a political marionette called a “nasty old man” by his own citizens.In the United States, a country that has the world's most outrageous election rules and darkest electoral experience, it is not about who votes, it is about who gets out of the box. This is what US “democracy” is all about.The United States governance system is now targeting the life of the “undesirable candidate”, not his political authority. Information terror, attacks from the entire judicial system and consecutive court hearings did not help, so they resorted to physical terror.D. Trump says that the hideous plans of the White House are behind all three acts of terror against him and proves it with facts. The fact that US security agencies, which control everything from outer space to the Mariana Trench, as well as investigative authorities, have failed to “identify” the perpetrators of the three terrorist acts committed in two months confirms that Trump's assumptions are a real fact. Moreover, the fact that the head of the US Secret Service, Ms. Kimberly Cheatle, was called to resign by lawmakers after her mysterious speech during the House of Representatives Oversight Committee hearings in the aftermath of the first assassination attempt, and she resigned the next day suggests that there are very serious matters here.No matter how badly US elections have been rigged, the system, realizing the impossibility of wining it with Biden, didn’t shy away from staging a “palace coup” and bringing forth Kamala Harris. Harris didn’t even participate in the primary elections within the party. Had she done that, she probably wouldn’t have made it even to top five.One of the main topics of attacks against Azerbaijan is related to COP29. Baku will be hosting the well-known summit having secured the support of 198 countries that are members of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and with the consent of the United States itself. A few days ago, during a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, the senior adviser of the US President on International Climate Policy, John Podesta, praised Azerbaijan's preparations for COP29, noting that despite the short time for preparation, the Azerbaijani team has been showing great professionalism.“The Washington Post”, which is at the forefront of ugly slander campaigns against any country, company or person, believes that Azerbaijan cannot be the host of COP because it is an oil country and damages the climate and environment. The most interesting part of this ridiculous claim is that it is being voiced by the mouthpiece of a state that increases oil and gas production day by day, pollutes the climate most of all and spends the least amount of money on addressing this problem.Let's look at the facts. Last year, the US produced 13.1-13.3 million barrels of oil per day. Considering that this country is in the leading positions in the world in terms of gas production, it is clear how high its share in environmental pollution and global warming is. In 2023, the United States exported 86 million tons of liquefied natural gas, making it the world's largest exporter. According to energy giants such as OPEC and BP, America has been topping the list of natural gas producers for several years now.According to the 2024 data, Azerbaijan's share of carbon emissions from hydrocarbon production accounts for only 0.01 percent. In the United States, carbon emissions make up 14.4 percent of the world’s total. The US emits three times more carbon into the atmosphere than the 27 countries of the European Union (4.9 percent in total). The US damages the environment 1,440 times more than Azerbaijan!It is certainly a shameless audacity of an ignorant person to voice such outrageous accusations against Azerbaijan! In general, the US is the last country in the world to criticize or lecture Azerbaijan in terms of ecology, democracy and human rights!Evil and smear campaigns have been carried out against Azerbaijan in the run-up to all important events the country hosted in the past – the Eurovision song contest, the European Games, the Islamic Games, the Formula 1 competitions, but they had no effect. This vile hysteria will have no effect either. By hosting COP29 in a worthy manner, Azerbaijan will deal yet another moral blow to those at enmity with it.Unfortunately, instead of focusing on the problems of its own country, preventing political terror and holding democratic elections, the Biden administration prefers to create a turmoil in the world, drown countries in blood and unleash information war against out-of-reach countries like Azerbaijan.It seems that the US administration and government have completely lost a touch with reality, just as Biden has lost touch with his own soberness. The reality the US ignores is that Azerbaijan is sending the world a much-needed message of peace and cooperation through COP29. The world is receiving this message with great respect and gratitude, despite the obstacles of the United States!The US citizens will have the last say about their future on November 5. They will either choose a strong state that will be everyone's friend or a “gendarmerie country” that will be everyone's enemy.

News.Az