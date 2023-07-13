Blinken expresses U.S. continued support for discussions on peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his country's continued support for the discussions on a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as he held a telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The Secretary of State stressed the importance of a creative and compromise-based approach to the negotiation process. Emphasizing the significance of crossing through the Lachin border-customs checkpoint, he touched upon the importance of maintaining the positive dynamics in the negotiations to achieve sustainable peace.

