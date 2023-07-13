Yandex metrika counter

Blinken expresses U.S. continued support for discussions on peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his country's continued support for the discussions on a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as he held a telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports. 

The Secretary of State stressed the importance of a creative and compromise-based approach to the negotiation process. Emphasizing the significance of crossing through the Lachin border-customs checkpoint, he touched upon the importance of maintaining the positive dynamics in the negotiations to achieve sustainable peace.


