Bluesky down: Users struggle to access platform

Bluesky, the decentralized social media platform frequently compared to X, is facing a major outage on Tuesday morning.

Starting around 6 a.m. ET, users began reporting issues, with over 1,000 incidents logged on Downdetector, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

Backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, Bluesky has positioned itself as a free-speech-friendly and algorithm-optional network. Its invitation-only model helped generate early buzz, particularly among users seeking a less chaotic or algorithm-driven social feed.

As competition among X alternatives intensifies, outages like this risk undermining trust in platforms still trying to scale and differentiate themselves. Bluesky's performance and reliability are key to its ability to challenge its mainstream rivals.

As of today, Bluesky has over 35 million registered users worldwide.

The platform's website and app appear to be affected, with users unable to load timelines or post updates. The outage appears to be global.

One user wrote, "Website failed to load, seen this happen around midnight (UK) a few weeks ago as well."

Bluesky has yet to issue a public statement. Newsweek has contacted the platform for comment and will update this story as it develops.

