Bodies of all three missing Azerbaijani mountaineers found

As a result of the search operations that have been on since 27 December 2017, a camp set up by the mountaineers and a male body were found at a depth of about 4 meters around 18:00.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations told APA that the bodies of other two mountaineers were found later.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba district in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing Dec. 23.

