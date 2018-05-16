Bodies of all three missing Azerbaijani mountaineers found
As a result of the search operations that have been on since 27 December 2017, a camp set up by the mountaineers and a male body were found at a depth of about 4 meters around 18:00.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations told APA that the bodies of other two mountaineers were found later.
Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba district in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing Dec. 23.
