Body recovered from Caspian Sea identified as missing Azerbaijani oilman

The body found off the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea on March 13 has been formally identified Ramiz Abbasov (born in 1970).

He had gone missing in the accident that took place in December 2016 at the oil-gathering station #3 of the Oil and Gas Production Department named after N. Narimanov of Azneft Production Union, the headquarters, created in connection with the accident, told APA on March 2.

Ramiz Abbasov was a pumping devices operator at the Oil and Gas Production Department named after N. Narimanov of Azneft Production Union, said the headquarters.

On December 16, 2016, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave instructions to the heads of relevant structures on urgent search for oilmen who went missing as a result of the accident in the Caspian Sea.

The headquarters, consisting of experts of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Defense Ministry, the State Border Service, the State Maritime Administration of Azerbaijan Republic, SOCAR and Caspian Shipping Company, is continues search and rescue operations for the missing oilmen.

News.Az

