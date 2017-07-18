Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela condemns Armenian aggression against Azerbaijani civilians

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela addressed an official note regarding the killing of a 2 year toddler Zahra and her grandmother by the military forces of Armenia on July 4, 2017 in the village of Alkhanli.

By the information, in the note, the Bolivarian Government reiterates its inexorable position against any acts of aggression that violate the paramount principles of human rights and territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.



It also states that the Bolivarian Government firmly believes that the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict must be based on crucial respect to international law, and the obedience to all mandates, resolutions and recommendations from binding and recognized international organizations like the UN Security Council, as well as good political will.



Bolivarian Government presents its deepest condolences for the human loss in the Note.

News.Az

News.Az