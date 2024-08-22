Bonaire reps to make global appeal from Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the island of Bonaire will make a global appeal at an international conference in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, on Thursday, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov, News.Az reports.

He noted that the event will be co-organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) and the Bonaire Movement for Change.Abbasov said Bonaire plans to submit a draft resolution to the United Nations this October, seeking the island's inclusion on the list of non-self-governing territories.“The Bonaire delegation, currently visiting Baku, requested the Baku Initiative Group to co-organize an international conference. We agreed to hold the conference on August 22. Before submitting the draft resolution, the delegation will make a global appeal from Baku,” the executive director added.

News.Az