BP introduces new digital monitoring platform in Azerbaijan
BP has implemented a new digital monitoring platform, the Abriox Remote Monitoring System (RMS), to enhance the safety of its pipelines in Azerbaijan, David Beshitadze, Corrosion and Materials Engineer at BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Ltd, announced at the Asset Integrity, Corrosion and Coatings Conference 2025 in Baku.

According to Beshitadze, the RMS platform allows real-time monitoring of electrical parameters along pipelines and the operation of transformer-rectifier units, providing significant safety advantages, News.Az reports, citing Report. “RMS enables us to instantly detect changes in pipelines and identify risks in a timely manner. This system improves both safety and the efficiency of operational decision-making,” he said.

He added that the new monitoring technology ensures more accurate collection of protective metrics and immediate identification of abnormal conditions. “Currently, the RMS system is deployed on major pipelines across Azerbaijan and plays a crucial role in BP’s pipeline integrity strategy,” Beshitadze noted.


