BP introduces new digital monitoring platform in Azerbaijan

According to Beshitadze, the RMS platform allows real-time monitoring of electrical parameters along pipelines and the operation of transformer-rectifier units, providing significant safety advantages, News.Az reports, citing Report. “RMS enables us to instantly detect changes in pipelines and identify risks in a timely manner. This system improves both safety and the efficiency of operational decision-making,” he said.

He added that the new monitoring technology ensures more accurate collection of protective metrics and immediate identification of abnormal conditions. “Currently, the RMS system is deployed on major pipelines across Azerbaijan and plays a crucial role in BP’s pipeline integrity strategy,” Beshitadze noted.