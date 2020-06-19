Britain called on its companies to refrain from activities in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 19, a warning (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/overseas-business-risk-azerbaijan/overseas-business-risk-azerbaijan) was posted in the electronic guide database "Overseas Business Risks - Azerbaijan".on the official website of the UK Department of International Trade.

According to News.az, the warning, corresponding to the text posted in 2017 on the website of the Directorate-General for Trade of the European Commission, emphasizes:

"The Ministry warned British companies not to engage in any economic activity in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas. It was also emphasized that, in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, economic activity in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas entails civil and criminal liability in relation to individuals and companies, engaged in such activities, appropriate legal measures may be applied in Azerbaijan, including criminal proceedings, and this may lead to problems if these people wish to travel to Azerbaijan in the future."

News.Az