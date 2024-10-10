Britain to send troops to train Ukrainian recruits

+ ↺ − 16 px

Great Britain is considering sending troops to Ukraine to help train recruits, according to The Times on October 10, News.Az reports citing The Times.

Sources say this move could address logistical challenges of sending Ukrainian personnel to British bases for training and save costs.One source indicated that training troops in Ukraine would be "cheaper and better," allowing for quicker sessions in isolated areas far from the front lines, reducing risk.A Ukrainian military source noted that relocating training exercises to Ukraine would serve as a "powerful military and political signal" to other countries and Russia, marking the effective deployment of NATO military infrastructure in Ukraine and acting as a deterrent. It would also provide British troops the chance to learn combat skills from their Ukrainian counterparts and test new weapons being developed.Ukrainian officials expressed hope that British leadership might encourage France to conduct similar training in Ukraine after talks in Paris stalled for political reasons.

News.Az