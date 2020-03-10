British ambassador meets Tural Ganjaliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan James Sharp has met with Tural Ganjaliyev, head of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh, the ambassador said twitted, APA reports.

“Today, I held familiarization meeting with the head of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh, member of parliament Tural Ganjaliyev. At the meeting, we discussed the ways of a peaceful solution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the contributions that can be made by the community into this activity”, the British diplomat noted.

