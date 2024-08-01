British Ambassador shares post on Azerbaijani judoka's Olympic victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has shared a post on X about the smashing success of Azerbaijani judoka Zelym Kotsoiev at the Olympics in Paris.

"Judoka Zelym Kotsoiev has secured a second gold medal for Azerbaijan with his outstanding performance. Azerbaijani judokas are achieving remarkable success in Paris," reads the ambassador's post.Azerbaijani judoka, competing in the 100 kg weight category, clinched the gold medal by defeating Ilia Sulamanidze, a Georgian athlete, in the finals of the Summer Olympics in Paris.

