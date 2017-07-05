British MP: "Targeting of civilians is a despicable act"

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the evening of 4 July, as much of the world was celebrating American Independence Day, Armenian armed forces illegally located in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan deliberately targeted Azerbaijani civilians in the Fizuli region with heavy mortars and grenade launchers.

Sahiba Guliyeva (50) and her two-year-old granddaughter Zahra Guliyeva were killed, and other civilians were severely wounded. Azerbaijani armed forces evacuated the casualties, but could not save the two Guliyevas, APA reports.

“Any casualties are regrettable, but the deliberate targeting of civilians resulting in the death of two-year-old Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother Sahiba Guliyeva is a despicable act. Armenian armed forces should cease firing across the ‘contact line’ and at least give peace talks a chance of success,” said British MP, Chairman of the Azerbaijan All-Party Parliamentary Group Bob Blackman.

