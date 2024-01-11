Building up capacity of Azerbaijan’s information resources among key tasks: Media Development Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Building up the capacity and stance of Azerbaijan’s information resources is among the key tasks amid the upcoming presidential election in the country, said Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ismayilov made the remarks at a meeting on equal campaigning options and the basics of the activities of media entities in the early snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

"Speaking about the role of the media in covering elections, it should be noted that in the current period, when the means of communication are undergoing a stage of transformation, digital platforms and social networking tools are expanding their reach, one of the main tasks is to build up the capacity and stance of national information resources in the global information network," he explained.

"Significant progress has been achieved in recent years in the implementation of reforms aimed at improving legislative framework for the activities of the media, strengthening their economic foundations, enhancing social welfare of journalists, implementing state communication policies in accordance with modern requirements, increasing flexibility, professionalism in the field of journalism, expanding international media relations, and creating joint platforms with friendly countries," Ismayilov said.

Ismayilov reminded that the Media Development Agency was established on January 12, 2021, by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On deepening reforms in the media sphere in the Republic of Azerbaijan".

"The agency's purpose is to support the development of the media in the Republic of Azerbaijan, continue institutional development in this area, and encourage the implementation of new information and communication technologies and innovations," he emphasized.

Besides, the official pointed out that one of the essential factors for Azerbaijani media is the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On media", which came into effect on February 8, 2022.

"The reforms being carried out in the field of media in Azerbaijan essentially include measures aimed at more sophisticated regulation of the organizational, legal, and economic foundations of activities in this sphere, as well as the acquisition, training, transmission, production, and broadcasting of information," Ismayilov added.

News.Az