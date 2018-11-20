Bust of great Azerbaijani poet Nasimi unveiled in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

A solemn ceremony to unveil a bust of great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi has been held at Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), AZERTAC reported.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

The ceremony was held as part of the Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality, co-organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.

Addressing the event, vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva highlighted the life and creativity of the great poet. Leyla Aliyeva hailed Nasimi’s great role in the development of the Azerbaijani literature. She thanked MGIMO rector Anatoly Torkunov, and those who contributed to the event.

Leyla Aliyeva then recited her poem.

In his remarks, MGIMO rector Anatoly Torkunov described the unveiling of Nasimi’s bust at the university as symbolic.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu thanked the MGIMO leadership for providing an excellent opportunity to unveil the bust of Nasimi, a great Azerbaijani poet, thinker, and philosopher at the university.

The first Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality, dedicated to a great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi, was held in Azerbaijan on September 27-30, 2018. Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Festival aimed at promoting poetry and arts.

News.Az

News.Az