Cadets of Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev visit Military Trophy Park

A visit to the Military Trophy Park was organized for the cadets of Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev to inculcate a sense of patriotism in the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army and educate the youth in a patriotic spirit, News.Az reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

“The cadets familiarized themselves with the military vehicles and ammunition seized from the enemy as trophies during the 44-day war.

Then, a photo was taken in front of a billboard with the slogan "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", made from the license plates of more than 2 thousand vehicles seized as trophies in the liberated territories,” the ministry said.

News.Az