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Trophy
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The ballroom is heating up early. The first celebrity contestants for Dancing With the Stars Season 35 have officially been revealed—and they’re already creating buzz.23 Apr 2026-09:10
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BMW Motorrad has confirmed that its new adventure motorcycle, the BMW F 450 GS, will launch in India on April 23, marking the arrival of the brand’s new entry-level model in its popular GS lineup.09 Apr 2026-12:45
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Senegal paraded the Africa Cup of Nations trophy before Saturday's friendly match against Peru at Stade de France - despite being stripped of the title earlier this month.28 Mar 2026-23:17
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Saturday morning marked Hardik Pandya’s return to fifty-over cricket as he represented Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Vidarbha in the Round 5 fixtures of Elite Group B in Rajkot, with both teams eyeing a knockout berth.03 Jan 2026-12:59
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Karun Nair smashed his 9th List A century, leading Karnataka to an 8-wicket win over Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 26.26 Dec 2025-17:13
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Swiss Eurovision winner Nemo announced on Thursday that they will return their trophy in protest against Israel’s participation in the contest amid the ongoing war in Gaza.12 Dec 2025-10:05
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India beat South Africa by 52 runs in Mumbai on Sunday to lift their maiden Women’s World Cup trophy.03 Nov 2025-03:25
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Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan’s return to first-class cricket ended abruptly as he was dismissed for a duck on the opening morning of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season against Jammu & Kashmir in Srinagar on Wednesday.15 Oct 2025-09:50
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Travis Hunter is looking to revive a rare NFL tradition: playing on both offense and defense. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft, planning to use him as a two-way star.15 Aug 2025-17:20
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