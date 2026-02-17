Yandex metrika counter

Canada's Yuvraj Samra hits 110 against New Zealand at T20 World Cup

Source: AFP

Canada’s Yuvraj Samra became the youngest player to score a century at a T20 World Cup after hammering 110 off 65 balls against New Zealand in Chennai on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old anchored Canada to 173-4 in their 20 overs after captain Dilpreet Bajwa elected to bat first, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

New Zealand must chase down 174 to secure a place alongside South Africa in the Super Eights from Group D.

Samra and Bajwa provided Canada with a commanding start, putting on 116 runs for the opening wicket in 14 overs. Bajwa was dismissed for 36, caught by Glenn Phillips off the bowling of Kyle Jamieson, but Samra continued to dominate and increased the scoring rate after his captain’s departure.

He brought up his century in just 58 deliveries, striking six sixes and 11 fours in what is the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Samra was dismissed in the final over while attempting another big shot off Jacob Duffy.

A New Zealand defeat would keep Afghanistan’s qualification hopes alive ahead of their final group match against Canada on Thursday.


