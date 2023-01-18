Canadian journalist and Georgian blogger visit peaceful protest area on Lachin-Khankandi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankandi road passing through Shusha against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 38th straight day, News.Az reports.

Canadian journalist Dave Gordon and Georgian blogger Tamuna Mumladze on Wednesday visited the Lachin-Khankandi road to cover the ongoing peaceful protests.

They interviewed the protesters, as well as were informed of the goals and progress of the protest action.

News.Az