Canadian skater Stellato-Dudek targets Olympic gold at 42

At 42, Canadian figure skater Deanna Stellato-Dudek is defying age norms as she prepares for her Olympic debut at the Milano-Cortina Games. After retiring 17 years ago due to injury, Stellato-Dudek made a remarkable comeback, becoming the oldest female world figure skating champion in 2024 with partner Maxime Deschamps.

Determined to win Olympic gold, she embraces her age as a strength, saying her life experience enhances her performances, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Stellato-Dudek trains daily despite constant soreness and faces online criticism head-on. Her story highlights resilience and passion in a sport usually dominated by youth, with no plans to retire after the Olympics.

News.Az