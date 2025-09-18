Cardano price prediction; Pi Network news & which crypto could 100x in before March?

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto market is restless again. Traders are hunting for coins that could flip small buys into life-changing money. Cardano price prediction is back in focus as ADA struggles to break its resistance levels.

Pi Network news is making headlines with Pi’s latest upgrades and big community events. And then there’s Layer Brett, a meme token on Ethereum’s Layer 2 that already looks different from the rest. Keep reading this article to see which coin could deliver the 100x run before March.

Odds slash after Cardano price prediction forecasts outrageous gains

Cardano has spent weeks fighting under the $0.90 barrier. Analysts on X say this level is the key test. If buyers manage to push ADA over $0.90 and hold it, a rally to $1.20 is on the table.

Large wallets are also buying ADA again. Santiment numbers reveal wallets holding over 10 million ADA have grown their stash to 18.79 billion tokens. This gives the Cardano price prediction a strong base because whales are not selling.

But not all signs are bright. Medium-sized holders have been cutting positions, and the RSI hints at weakness. The outlook is split. Some experts see Cardano moving toward $2 this cycle. Others warn that its growth depends on more adoption of dApps and DeFi on its network.

Pi Network news reports Pi set for 100x gains

Pi Network project has claimed over 120 million users, making it one of the largest crypto communities. Pi Network news has been busy in 2025, with Pi finally opening its mainnet in February, rolled out Protocol 23 upgrades, and migrated 12 million users with over 8 billion coins.

But problems keep piling up. The token trades around $0.34, close to its lowest point. Daily volume is only $20 million. Analysts warn that a break below $0.34 could drag it down to $0.23.

Despite this, die-hard fans are not giving up. Some Pioneers call every dip a buying chance. They believe Pi can reach 100x because of its massive user base and dream of financial inclusion. Pi Network news keeps the hype alive with events like TOKEN2049 in Singapore, where co-founder Chengdiao Fan will speak. Still, without major exchange listings or real utility, Pi’s 100x odds look more like hope than reality.

Layer Brett: the real 100x crypto with potential for more

Layer Brett is a new entry that mixes meme culture with real blockchain power. It is built on Ethereum Layer 2, which means faster speed and cheaper gas. At presale, $LBRETT costs only $0.0058. Early buyers can also lock in staking rewards as high as 721% APY, which beats anything seen in other meme projects.

Unlike most meme coins, Layer Brett has a plan. It will bring staking, NFT tools, and gamified rewards. The community is already buzzing because Ethereum Layer 2s are expected to handle over $10 trillion in yearly volume by 2027.

Layer Brett wants a piece of that market. Analysts compare its setup to early stages of projects like Arbitrum and Optimism but with the viral pull of a meme brand.

This mix of fun and utility gives Layer Brett a serious chance at 100x before March. Presale buyers hold the advantage, as token price will rise once public trading begins.

Why Layer Brett is the best altcoin to buy now

Cardano has whales and volume but still needs a clean breakout. Pi Network has a huge crowd but no real liquidity or working use cases. Layer Brett checks both boxes: a clear use on Layer 2 and the energy of meme culture.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stages—but not for long. Don’t miss the opportunity to get in early on the most scalable meme project to ever launch on Ethereum.

