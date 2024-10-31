Cargo ship fire in Marmara Sea leaves two dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire erupted in the engine room of the cargo ship FG Sevil off the coast of Sedef Island in the Marmara Sea on Thursday, resulting in the tragic deaths of two crew members, according to Türkiye’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

The incident occurred aboard the FG Sevil, a 104-meter dry cargo vessel en route from Yalova to Bulgaria, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. The fire reportedly started in the ship’s engine room, prompting an immediate response from Türkiye’s General Directorate of Coastal Safety.Emergency vessels, including the KEGM-4 rapid rescue boat, the Kurtarma 7 tug, and the Sark tug, were swiftly deployed to contain the fire and assist the crew.Officials confirmed that firefighting teams managed to extinguish the blaze after an intense response. Tragically, two crew members were found unresponsive in the engine room and later confirmed dead.The Sark tug is now towing the ship to a secure anchorage point where further inspections will take place.Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire. Further investigation will seek to clarify the circumstances leading to the incident.Türkiye’s Transport Ministry has extended its condolences to the families of the victims.

News.Az