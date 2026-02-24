Carrie Underwood embraces ‘granny hobbies’ and home life

In a recent interview, Underwood described everyday tasks like cleaning, laundry, cooking and gardening as her true “reality,” explaining that those routines anchor her while she continues judging a singing competition and making selective live appearances. Rather than seeing them as chores, she framed them as stabilizing habits that bring consistency to busy seasons, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Beyond household work, Underwood joked about leaning into what she calls “granny hobbies.” Her offstage pursuits include crocheting, bird-watching, maintaining sourdough, brewing kombucha, growing hot peppers and fermenting her own hot sauce. She has also taken up canning and has even worn crocheted pieces she made herself on set, blending practicality with creativity.

Home life remains central. Underwood and her family live outside Nashville, where she helps raise chickens and sheep. She has spoken about how that domestic rhythm keeps things feeling normal for her children and her husband, former professional hockey player Mike Fisher.

Musically, Underwood is taking a measured approach this year. She has not announced a full tour, instead planning a handful of scattered live dates across the summer and early fall. Her most recent studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, was released in 2022.

Underwood is intentionally prioritizing ordinary routines and hands-on hobbies while keeping her performance schedule selective, a balance that suggests large-scale touring may remain on hold unless her calendar significantly expands.