Yandex metrika counter

Cavushoglu, Lavrov to discuss bilateral ties

  • Region
  • Share
Cavushoglu, Lavrov to discuss bilateral ties

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov spoke over the phone on Friday, said the Russian FM.

‘The ministers discussed a number of issues of bilateral relations in the context of the forthcoming Russian-Turkish negotiations at the highest level,’ the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, according to Trend.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      