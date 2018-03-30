Cavushoglu, Lavrov to discuss bilateral ties
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov spoke over the phone on Friday, said the Russian FM.
‘The ministers discussed a number of issues of bilateral relations in the context of the forthcoming Russian-Turkish negotiations at the highest level,’ the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, according to Trend.
