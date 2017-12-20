Cavusoglu: Turkey supports Azerbaijan’s formula of Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey supports Azerbaijan’s formula of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, APA reports.

“Armenia’s fault is undeniable. This country has occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory. Everybody is aware of the Khojaly genocide,” Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani and Iranian counterparts in Baku on Dec. 20.

The fifth trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey, Elmar Mammadyarov, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Mevlut Cavusoglu took place in Baku on Dec. 20.

Cavusoglu noted that Armenia should know how to behave with its neighbors.

“We have put a condition for the normalization of relations with Armenia that Armenia will leave the Azerbaijani territories and after that the relations can be normalized. Statements made by Armenia have no significance,” he added.

News.Az

