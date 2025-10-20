Ceasefire resumes in Gaza after Israeli airstrikes kill 26

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceasefire in Gaza resumed on Sunday following a deadly flare-up in violence that killed 26 Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers, marking the most serious test yet of this month’s truce.

The Israeli military said it conducted airstrikes targeting Hamas commanders, gunmen, tunnels, and weapons depots after militants fired an anti-tank missile at its troops. Local residents reported that the strikes hit a former school in Nuseirat, which was sheltering displaced people, resulting in civilian casualties including one woman and one child, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who brokered the ceasefire, confirmed that the truce remains in place and suggested Hamas leadership may not have been involved in the violations.

“Either way… it's going to be handled toughly but properly,” Trump said aboard Air Force One, adding that he was not yet certain whether the Israeli strikes were justified.

Following U.S. diplomatic pressure, aid shipments into Gaza are set to resume Monday after Israel had temporarily halted supplies in response to what it described as a “blatant” ceasefire violation by Hamas.

Hamas’ armed wing stated it remains committed to the truce and claimed it had no contact with groups responsible for the recent clashes in Rafah since March.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance highlighted ongoing challenges, noting the presence of around 40 Hamas cells without a full security infrastructure in place, warning that not all would honor the ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the military to respond forcefully to any breaches of the agreement, underscoring the fragile nature of the truce as U.S. envoys, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, prepared to travel to Israel for further talks.

