CEC chairman: "Everything is ready for the presidential elections"

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan is fully prepared to hold extraordinary presidential elections on April 11, said CEC chairman Mazahir Panahov.

"The Central Election Commission is fully prepared for holding the presidential elections in Azerbaijan tomorrow," Panahov stressed at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to him, in order to ensure transparency of elections, the CEC registered about 60,000 observers.

"894 are foreign observers and represent various international organizations. In addition, 58,175 local observers were registered with the Central Election Commission," the CEC chairman said.

"Eight candidates including six representatives of various political parties participate in early presidential elections," Panahov said, adding that more than 5 million citizens have the right to vote in Azerbaijan.

According to him, web cameras were installed at 1000 out of 5,641 polling stations.

"Four organizations including the French and American organizations will conduct exit polls," the CEC chairman said.

