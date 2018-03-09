CEC: OSCE mission can monitor all election-related processes in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE mission can directly monitor all processes related to the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said.

He made the remarks March 9 at a meeting with Corien Jonker, head of the observation mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the CEC said in a message.

Having greeted the head and members of the observation mission, Panahov expressed satisfaction with the meeting and highly appreciated the initiative for its organization, Trend reports.

Jonker expressed her gratitude to Panahov for the warm welcome and said that the OSCE ODIHR will observe the pre-election and the election process.

Then the members of the observation mission inquired about preparations for the presidential election in Azerbaijan scheduled for April 11.

Panahov spoke about the high organization of the election, the work done to conduct transparent and fair election and the large-scale briefing program of the CEC.

He brought to the attention of the members of the observation mission the activity of the CEC and numerous projects being implemented to freely ensure the rights of Azerbaijani citizens to elect and be elected, and also said that all steps are taken in the conditions of full transparency.

Panahov said that the CEC is always open for cooperation with international organizations, and also noted that presently, the professional working group is checking the submitted signature lists and other election documents.

The process of verification, which is completely open to the public, is regularly monitored by authorized representatives of political parties, presidential candidates and the media, he added.

Panahov, along with other international organizations, also invited the members of the observation mission to take an active part in verifying the signature lists, as well as in any other election-related processes in general.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

