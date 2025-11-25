Celina Jaitly files domestic violence case against husband, seeks ₹50 crore compensation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence case against her husband, Austrian businessman Peter Haag, seeking ₹50 crore in compensation and monthly maintenance of ₹10 lakh.

According to her petition submitted to a Mumbai court, Jaitly has accused Haag of “continuous acts of abuse,” including cruelty, manipulation, and physical violence. She is seeking damages for emotional suffering, loss of income, and loss of property, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Jaitly has also urged the court to:

Restrain Haag from selling or transferring shared assets

Prevent him from entering their shared household

Direct him to return her jewellery and personal belongings

The case was heard on November 21 before a judicial magistrate in Andheri, who issued a notice to Haag. The next hearing is scheduled for December 12.

Jaitly and Haag married in 2011 in Austria and have three children. In her complaint, the actor claims Haag prevented her from working after marriage, allegedly stripping her of financial independence.

The petition states that Haag “systematically decimated the persona of the complainant” and pressured her into transferring ownership of her Mumbai residence to him at a time when she was vulnerable, grieving the loss of a newborn and both parents within months.

Jaitly is represented by a legal team from Karanjawala & Co, including Senior Partner Sandeep Kapur, Principal Associate Niharika Karanjawala Misra, Senior Associate Rytim Vohra Ahuja, and Mumbai-based lawyer Arpan Rajput.

News.Az