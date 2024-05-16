Central Asian countries to collaborate in three key security sectors

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first gathering of the Security Council secretaries from Central Asian countries was held in Kazakhstan's capital, News.Az reports citing Kazinform.

“Geopolitical and geo-economic instabilities are adversely impacting the security landscape in our region. As highlighted by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in today’s meeting, the gatherings of Security Council secretaries from Central Asian countries aim to create a forum for consolidating efforts to address both external and internal threats. We also anticipate that our collaborative approach will enhance the positive trends in political, trade, and economic cooperation. I would like to take this moment to extend my sincere thanks to your nations for the brotherly support and humanitarian aid provided during the floods in Kazakhstan,” the speaker expressed his gratitude.He noted that preparations are actively underway for the VI Summit in August in Astana.“Geopolitical and geo-economic instabilities are adversely impacting the security landscape in our region. As highlighted by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in today’s meeting, the gatherings of Security Council secretaries from Central Asian countries aim to create a forum for consolidating efforts to address both external and internal threats. We also anticipate that our collaborative approach will enhance the positive trends in political, trade, and economic cooperation. I would like to take this moment to extend my sincere thanks to your nations for the brotherly support and humanitarian aid provided during the floods in Kazakhstan,” the speaker expressed his gratitude.“At the initial stage, we have decided to concentrate on three key areas and actively pursue their development. The first is water and energy security, the second is food security, and the third involves enhancing transport security and advancing the transport and logistics capabilities of the Central Asian countries,” stated the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

News.Az