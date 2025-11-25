Central Asia’s largest stadium to open in Kyrgyzstan in 2026

Central Asia’s largest stadium to open in Kyrgyzstan in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan is set to unveil Azattyk Arena, the largest stadium in Central Asia, with a planned opening in August 2026, Deputy Minister of Construction, Architecture, and Housing Talant Imanakun uulu confirmed.

The stadium, constructed under the Presidential Administration, will seat 51,000 spectators and feature modern amenities including, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform:

Parking for over 2,000 vehicles

Boutiques from international brands

Business centers and food courts

Azattyk Arena is designed to host major events, including the Nomad Games, positioning Kyrgyzstan as a hub for regional sports and cultural gatherings.

The project highlights the country’s ambition to develop state-of-the-art infrastructure for international events and tourism.

News.Az