Certain countries conducting smear campaign against Azerbaijan remain silent Armenian landmine terror: Ombudsperson

“As a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, the rights of Azerbaijani citizens have been violated for a long time. During the post-war period, about 350 Azerbaijani citizens suffered from the mine terror. Why do certain countries, who consider themselves to be the cradle of democracy and conduct a smear campaign against Azerbaijan, remain silent on this issue?” said Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva as she addressed the round-table on "Ensuring electoral rights of citizens", News.Az reports.

The Ombudsman emphasized that although Azerbaijan had restored historical justice, its citizens still face injustice becoming the victims of mine terror.

"Democracy should be equal for all. We have restored justice with our Victory. Youth of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur feel themselves lucky that they will be voting in their native land during the election process," Sabina Aliyeva added.

News.Az