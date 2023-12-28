Certain French officials oppose France’s current policy - AIR Center chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Board of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev commented on the nature of international agreements during a press conference on December 28, as he shared insights on the outcomes of 2023, News.Az reports.

Shafiyev highlighted that certain formal agreements in the international arena may face breaches over time, including peace agreements.

He emphasized that the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia primarily aims at normalizing relations.

“Certain French officials do not support the current policy pursued by France. The negative behavior towards Azerbaijan initiated by the French President and the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs,” Shafiyev noted.

He also underlined the stability of relations with Iran, saying that there are still some security issues that need to be addressed. Shafiyev added that the next processes would depend on the steps taken by Iran.

News.Az