Chair of Georgian Parliament’s Committee visits Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis

+ ↺ − 16 px

The members of the working group of the Milli Majlis on Azerbaijan-Georgia inter-parliamentary relations convened with Givi Mikanadze, Chair of the Education, Science, and Youth Affairs Committee of the Georgian Parliament and his accompanying delegation. Arzu Nagiyev, heading the group, underscored the enduring friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia, noting the pivotal role of high-level visits and meetings in bolstering bilateral relations.

Nagiyev highlighted significant advancements in educational collaboration between the two nations, particularly citing partnerships between Georgian and Azerbaijani higher education institutions. Anar Iskandarov and Kamila Aliyeva, members of the working group, further elaborated on strategies to enhance relations between both countries and their respective parliamentary bodies.

Givi Mikanadze emphasized the importance of strong and amicable ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia, underscoring the role of legislative bodies in fostering relations and the effective cooperation of friendship groups. The participants exchanged perspectives on the potential for enhanced cooperation between legislative bodies.

Zurab Pataradze, the Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan, was also present at the meeting.

News.Az