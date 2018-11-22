Chairman of Saudi Arabian Shura Council Committee meets Azerbaijani ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Saudi-Azerbaijani Parliamentary Friendship Committee Dr. Fayiz bin Abdullah Al-Shihri met Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom Shahin Abdullayev, SPA news agency reported.

During the meeting, they discussed ways of developing parliamentary relations between the Shura Council and the Azerbaijani Parliament and activating the role of parliamentary friendship committees in the two councils to expand the aspects of cooperation relations in various fields.

News.Az

