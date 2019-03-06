Champions League: Ajax stuns title holders Real Madrid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ajax eliminated title holders Real Madrid from the UEFA Champions League late Tuesday after a brilliant display at the Santiago Bernabeu, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Dutch side defeated Real Madrid 4-1 and overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit, advancing to the quarterfinals on a 5-3 aggregate.

The match started perfectly for Ajax, who found two goals in the first 20 minutes to regain the advantage they lost at home in the first leg.

Hakim Ziyech scored in the seventh minute and David Neres expanded the lead to 2-0 in the 18th minute.

In the second half, Dusan Tadic gives his team a comfortable 3-0 lead, while Real Madrid pulled one back with Marco Asensio in the 70th minute.

But Ajax's Danish midfielder Lasse Schöne put an end to Madrid's comeback bid as he scored a marvelous free-kick in the 72nd minute.

Prior to this season, Real Madrid has never lost a European competition match by more than three goals at home. The 1-4 loss to Ajax marked their second defeat of this kind this season after losing to CSKA Moscow 0-3.

- Tottenham through to last 8

English side Tottenham Hotspur defeated Borussia Dortmund 1-0 at Germany's Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday evening to advance to the quarterfinals.

After beating their opponents 3-0 at home in the first leg, Tottenham once again was victorious, with Harry Kane scoring the only goal.

