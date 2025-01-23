ChatGPT down worldwide, users report inaccessibility

Users worldwide reported widespread disruptions to the popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, on Thursday morning.

Reports of the service being unavailable began surging on Thursday morning, leaving many unable to access the conversational AI tool, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. At the time of writing, OpenAI, the startup company behind the chatbot, states on its Status website that the issue "has now been resolved."Writing on the website, the company said: "This issue has now been resolved. Between 3:33 AM and 4:23 AM PST, customers experienced elevated error rates on ChatGPT and the API."Tibor Blaho, Lead Engineer at tech company AIPRM, wrote on Thursday morning: "ChatGPT seems to be down at the moment", before adding: "OpenAI team is working on service recovery".Downdetector, a website that tracks online service disruptions, registered a significant spike in outage reports for ChatGPT on Thursday morning.ChatGPT is a large language model AI chatbot. In August 2024, OpenAI said ChatGPT had more than 200 million weekly active users, double the number it had in the same period the previous year.The cause of the outage is currently unknown. However, OpenAI's Status website put out a statement at 07:26 AM stating: "The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented."At the time of writing, the website carries a message reading "All Systems Operational'.

