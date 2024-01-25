Chief of Azerbaijan General Staff inspects preparation for new training period in military units (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev inspects the preparation process for the new training period, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

It was reported that, with regard to the preparation process, the military units conduct drill reviews, units and training camps improve their material-technical and educational bases, the combat equipment, weapons and availability of supplies are checked.

Colonel General K. Valiyev inquired about the progress of the Warrant officers training course.

It was informed that the main focus of the classes was on increasing the knowledge and skills of the cadets, teaching the rules of proper operation and effective use of modern weapons, equipment, and other combat means which are in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army.

Colonel General K. Valiyev met with the servicemen of the military units. He highly evaluated their combat and moral-psychological readiness and wished the military personnel success in the new training period.

The Chief of the General Staff delivered the requirements and instructions of the Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to the personnel regarding the start of the new training period. Colonel General instructed on the effective organization of measures on combat and physical training, as well as on further increasing the professionalism of servicemen.

