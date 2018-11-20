Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff meets with Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov on Tuesday met with a delegation led by the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Yaşar Güler, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message on Nov. 20.

Sadikov welcomed the Turkish delegation and informed them about the military-political situation and security in the region, as well as the current situation on the front line. He noted that Armenia continues the occupation policy towards Azerbaijan. The chief of the General Staff stressed that the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is possible only within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

Sadikov recalled that relations between our countries are built on the basis of friendship and mutual trust and noted that to build up military power, Azerbaijan is expanding its cooperation with Turkey in the military, military-technical, military-educational fields, which is the main factor providing stability in the region.

The Turkish general, in turn, expressed satisfaction with the level of friendly and fraternal relations, including the fruitful cooperation between our countries. The guest stressed the importance of joint military exercises held with the participation of various types of troops, as well as the organization of mutual visits and meetings of military experts.

The sides also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

