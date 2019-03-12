Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces meets with Bulgarian PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov has met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov as part of his visit to Sofia, AzerTag reports.

The sides lauded the development of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria friendly relations and hailed the holding of meetings between various authorities, including the defense ministries. They emphasized that this opens up new opportunities for the development of political, economic and cultural ties, as well as military cooperation between the two countries.

The sides condemned international terrorism, all types of extremism, aggressive separatism and factors that pose a threat to the international security and stability, and stressed the necessity of increasing the effectiveness of international efforts in combating them.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

