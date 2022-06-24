Chief of the General Staff participated in the next meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers
First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, who is on a visit to the Russian Federation, participated in the 80th meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States, held on June 24 in Moscow, News.az reports citing Ministry of Defence.