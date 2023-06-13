Children from martyrs’ families visit Heydar Aliyev Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

Children of the martyrs of the Patriotic War from the Khazar district of Baku have visited the Heydar Aliyev Center, News.Az reports.

The visit was organized within the cooperation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Azerbaijan.

The children from the martyrs’ families familiarized themselves with the building of the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Heydar Aliyev Museum, exhibits reflecting various aspects of the Great Leader's life and activities as well as "Pearls of Azerbaijan" and "Mini Azerbaijan" exhibits.

Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov and Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan Guo Min met with the children and presented laptops to them.

Speaking at the meeting, Azerbaijani MP, Head of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's International Relations Department Soltan Mammadov emphasized that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva pay special attention to the families of martyrs and veterans. He also underlined that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation maintains close cooperation with the Chinese Embassy and implements numerous joint projects.

Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan Guo Min noted that the sensitive attitude towards war-affected people is an example of humane values. Highlighting a number of social projects implemented in collaboration with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the ambassador emphasized that she is proud to support such initiatives.

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Vusal Nasirli, MP Rauf Aliyev, Chairman of Khazar district organization of the New Azerbaijan Party Namig Ahmadov, Head of the Khazar District Executive Authority Elshan Salahov as well as General Director of Huawei-Azerbaijan Xu Hui and employees of the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan were also present at the meeting.

News.Az