China accuses Australia of covering up South China Sea airspace incident

China has accused Australia of attempting to cover up a military airspace incursion in the South China Sea, following Canberra’s claims of an “unsafe and unprofessional” encounter between the two nations’ aircraft.

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defence, Jiang Bin, said on Tuesday that China lodged a “solemn complaint” with Australia over the alleged intrusion of its military plane into Chinese airspace above the Paracel Islands (China’s Xisha Islands). Jiang criticized Australia’s statement for “shifting the blame onto China” and urged Canberra to restrain its military forces to avoid harming bilateral relations, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Australia’s Defence Ministry reported that on Sunday, a Chinese fighter jet released flares near an Australian Air Force plane conducting a maritime surveillance patrol. Canberra stressed that its activities in the region comply with international law but did not specify the exact location of the incident.

The Paracel Islands are claimed by China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. China’s claim over almost the entire South China Sea has been rejected by an international tribunal in The Hague in 2016.

Tensions between the two countries come amid broader disputes involving the United States, including trade conflicts, the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal, and restrictions on rare earth exports. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met US President Donald Trump on Monday, signing an agreement to supply critical minerals and discussing the progress of Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine program under the AUKUS pact.

China reiterated its opposition to the pact, warning against “bloc confrontation” and increased risks of nuclear proliferation.

