China and Pakistan release action plan to strengthen their shared future community

China and Pakistan have unveiled a joint action plan aimed at strengthening their ties and building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future.

Noting that the two countries are good neighbors, friends, partners and brothers, the two sides agree to strengthen their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, according to the plan, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Chinese side reiterates that the China-Pakistan relationship is of special significance in China's foreign policy, said the plan, adding that the two sides will adhere to the overarching goal of building a community with a shared future, continue to respect each other and carry forward the friendship among future generations, continue to treat each other with good faith and a high degree of mutual trust, continue to pursue mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation, and continue to stand in solidarity and meet challenges together.

The two sides agree to develop and implement this action plan and to build, between 2025 and 2029, a China-Pakistan community with a shared future with even stronger political mutual trust, closer economic and trade ties, deeper security cooperation and a more solid popular basis, which will serve as a model for the building of a community with a shared future with neighboring countries, it said.

Guided by the important consensus of the leaders of the two countries, the two sides will deepen strategic communication, firmly support each other, closely coordinate in international and regional affairs, and advance the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, said the plan.

Reaffirming the importance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the mainstay of China-Pakistan economic cooperation as well as the pioneering project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), both sides expressed their strong resolve to pursue a strategic roadmap to deepen the alignment of CPEC's Five Corridors with URAAN Pakistan Program centered on the 5Es framework of Exports, E-Pakistan, Environment and climate change, Energy and infrastructure, Equity, Ethics and Empowerment, as well as China's eight major steps for supporting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Both sides underscored that the CPEC would continue to make profound contributions to high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. The two sides agreed to increase synergy between the BRI and Pakistan's 5Es Framework, carry out both major landmark projects and "small and beautiful" livelihood projects, and pursue both high-quality development and high-level security.

