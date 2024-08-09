China blames US group for 'infiltration, sabotage'

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, China accused the US-based National Endowment for Democracy (NED) of "infiltration and sabotage," alleging that it cultivated "democracy activists" and funded groups advocating for "democracy and freedom" in Arab nations, News.Az reports Anadolu Agency.

NED claims to be a non-governmental organization, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a detailed report, adding: “In fact, it acts as the US government’s ‘white gloves’.”“Under the guise of democracy, freedom, and human rights, the United States has used NED for infiltration, interference and subversion against other countries,” the report alleged.It said NED’s actions have “grossly violated other countries’ sovereignty, security.”Giving several references, including alleged anti-Iran activities, the report said the NED had hurt development interests, "blatantly breached international law and basic norms of international relations, and severely jeopardized world peace and stability."“Such unpopular and despicable acts are firmly opposed by the international community,” said the ministry.Noting that the world was “moving toward multipolarity,” Beijing said: “No country is in a position to lecture others on democracy and human rights.”It said the NED, which is yet to respond to the allegations, had “supported pro-US media outlets, cultivated democracy activists, and financed groups for democracy and freedom in Arab countries.”Quoting Philip Agee, a former CIA officer, the report said: “Nowadays, instead of having just the CIA going around behind the scenes and trying to manipulate the process secretly by inserting money here and instructions there and so forth, they have now a sidekick, which is this National Endowment for Democracy.”​​​​​​​

News.Az