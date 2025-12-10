China confident in meeting 2025 economic goals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Tuesday that China remains confident in achieving its economic goals for 2025 despite global challenges and headwinds, according to state media.

Li made the remarks during the “1+10” Dialogue with leaders of major international economic organizations in Beijing, including the World Bank, IMF, WTO, OECD, and others. He highlighted China’s progress this year amid a turbulent global economy, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The World Bank raised China’s 2025 growth forecast to 4.8%, close to Beijing’s target of around 5%. Li stressed that China is “confident and capable of accomplishing the whole year’s economic and social development goals and tasks.”

The premier also called for stronger global economic governance, a stable international trade order, and continued openness. He emphasized that China will maintain an open-door policy, welcoming more foreign companies to invest and explore opportunities in the Chinese market.

